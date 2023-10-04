Oswestry kitchen company in running for top award

A Shropshire kitchen and bathroom company has been shortlisted for a major award.

Michael Edwards and Ben Jones – Joint Owners of Oswestry Kitchens & Bathrooms
Oswestry Kitchens and Bathrooms is in the running for Best Kitchen Retailer at the National KBB Focus Awards.

The company's showroom was opened by Michael Edwards and Ben Jones just under three years ago and has grown ever since.

"To be selected as a finalist is such an honour," said Ben. "The KBB Focus Awards are chosen purely on merit which means such a lot to us.

"You never know, we may bring the trophy home to Oswestry!"

Michael added: "We would like to thank all of the staff, friends, families, suppliers and, of course, our wonderful customers for their continued support."

