Oswestry kitchen company in running for top award

Michael Edwards and Ben Jones – Joint Owners of Oswestry Kitchens & Bathrooms

Oswestry Kitchens and Bathrooms is in the running for Best Kitchen Retailer at the National KBB Focus Awards.

The company's showroom was opened by Michael Edwards and Ben Jones just under three years ago and has grown ever since.

"To be selected as a finalist is such an honour," said Ben. "The KBB Focus Awards are chosen purely on merit which means such a lot to us.

"You never know, we may bring the trophy home to Oswestry!"