Fuel prices raises leading to 'real strain' for Shropshire businesses

Fuel prices are on the rise again

Drivers across the UK were struck with an 8p per litre surge in the price of diesel last month, new figures show.

The RAC said the average price of the fuel at forecourts rose from 154.8p at the start of September to 163.1p by the end of the month. It was the fifth largest monthly rise since 2000.

Petrol prices rose by nearly 5p per litre from 152.5p to 157.0p

Christopher Greenough, Chief Commercial officer at SDE Technology, near Shrewsbury, said the latest rise in fuel prices does nothing to help a recovery for businesses.

Chris Greenough

"Our Salop Haulage company runs 26 vehicles from our site in Shrewsbury," he said. "It supports our metal pressing business and also runs sub contract haulage for other companies around the Midlands.

"The mix of higher fuel prices combined with higher energy costs is putting a strain on companies, and although we are in a strong position because of continued investment, others may not be so fortunate.

"It is high time we heard from the Conservative conference more talk around what they will do to support and encourage business growth, with lower energy and fuel costs".

Derek Penlington, of Dells Taxis with John Grenville

Derek Penlington, of Shrewsbury's Dells Taxis, said he seen a 'massive impact' from the increase in fuel prices.

"Pricing wise, it's really hard for us in terms of jobs because we have to constantly monitor the pricing," he said.

"You can almost price yourself out of the market for jobs based on the fuel prices.

"I shop around for diesel and flit between Shrewsbury and Whitchurch. There are some garages who offer us a small discount, as taxi drivers, which helps us a little but it's still high.

"It's difficult for us. We are just trying to earn and it's getting harder as time goes on while gas and oil companies look to maximise profits."

Val Sheppard-Evans

Val Sheppard-Evans, of Coach Hire Specialists Longmynd Travel Ltd, said rising fuel prices made it difficult to plan long term.

She said fuel prices, alongside driver shortages, were the biggest issues facing her industry.

Val said: "Looking in my books, the last time diesel was this high was November 2022, just under a year ago.

"It's hard to quote for future jobs when you have no consistency in the price of diesel. Someone can call for a quote for next year, we have no idea what the fuel prices will be then.