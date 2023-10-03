Death of high street is not foregone conclusion, says survey

Sally Themans Love Shifnal,Cllr Jan Coulson Chair of Shifnal Regeneration Group, Mayor of Shifnal Roger Cox

Now a report by SumUp, a fintech company, has suggested consumer expectations and trends are leaning back towards brick-and-mortar shopping, with one Shropshire high street champion – Sally Themans – also saying she has seen positive signs.

John Lewis' commercial director Kathleen Mitchell this week said that while 81 per cent of sales during the height of lockdowns were over the internet, this had fallen back to 57 per cent.

She added that store customers were up eight per cent on last year, writing in the retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live and Look report, that: “People want to come back to shops, especially on Saturdays."

A SumUp survey, of 2000 people, has now revealed 71 per cent of consumers said they prefer in-store shopping when looking for products.

Arguments include being able to see and try on the product before buying (68 per cent), being able to get the item I want immediately (63 per cent) and being able to speak to somebody about the purchase before buying it (43 per cent).

Being able to compare the price with other shops to get the best deal (34 per cent) and the social aspect of shopping (23 per cent) were also put forward.

According to the report, 62 per cent of customers are more likely to return to shops that offer a loyalty programme, such as seasonal offers or offers for senior citizens/students.

Mrs Themans, who specialises in working with high streets, through Love Wellington and Love Bridgnorth, has also launched Love Shifnal recently to help increase footfall in towns and has seen positive signs.

"We have some good new openings across the region," she said. "I've been in Shifnal this week and they are really investing in the high street and Wellington has had 15 new business opening in the last month.

"There are lots of entrepreneurial people in Shropshire which is important and people do, I believe, recognise that if they want to have a thriving community that they have to support their local businesses.

She added: "I am currently working on Love Shifnal now and we have got campaign going on, a big pumpkin hunt coming on and we have a collaborative meeting this month to get retailers working together and helping each other."