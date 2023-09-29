Shropshire recruits take first steps to career in the law

New starters Lily Swindley and Stewart Harris with Partner Tom Devey (centre)

Lily Swindley and Stewart Harris have both joined FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office.

Lily becomes an apprentice paralegal in the family team and Stewart joins the agricultural and rural services team as a trainee solicitor.

Neil Lloyd, managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lily and Stewart to the company, and I look forward to seeing how their careers progress.

“They are now part of a big extended family of legal professionals and support staff who work together to offer some of the very best legal services in the county and beyond.