The Range confirms opening date for town's new store

The Range has confirmed the store's opening date

The firm, which sells home, leisure and garden equipment, signed a 15 year lease on Oswestry's former Morrison's building on Station Road earlier this month.

Now it has confirmed that the store will open on December 8.

It is one of four stores being opened across the country by the firm in the coming months.

The company's lease on the site includes the unit and its surrounding car park.

Customers of the store will be able to park free of charge for two hours.

A spokesman for the company said the store would open with "The Range's signature Christmas department, featuring all the trees, lights and decorations shoppers could ever need to get in the festive spirit".

He added that the opening would be celebrated with "exclusive opening offers and giveaways, to be announced closer to the opening date".

Speaking when the move was announced earlier this month, Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, and a local Shropshire Councillor for Gobowen, Selattyn and Weston Rhyn, said: "This is great news for Oswestry, for both its residents and local economy.

"Local people will know this premises has remained vacant for quite some time, and we’re really pleased to welcome a national retailer to the town.

"We want our market towns to have strong, healthy economies, and this is a core principle of The Shropshire Plan, and of the Future Oswestry Group.

"Not only do residents have a new place to shop, but The Range coming to Oswestry means we also have a new employer in town too.