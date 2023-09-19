Iconsys

Iconsys, a specialist in the integration of automation, control systems, robotics, and autonomous vehicles, has a big focus on bringing in apprentices, graduates and junior engineers.

And now, to strengthen our future growth, the company has talked to experts in the field of training and talent development, including Aston University's Bill Drury, to find out the best way forward to attract, develop and retain the 'best in class' engineering talent now and in the future.

As a result, the Iconsys Academy has been launched and Nick Darrall, Managing Director, said it was an exciting time.

"This will enhance learning and development at all levels within Iconsys," he said. "It will use state of the art on-line learning, blended with classroom and on-the-job training.

"We have invested in Moodle Workplace, which is a flexible and secure Learning Management System."

Staff have a comprehensive personal development plan, which identifies an individual career path and what training and development is required and over a timescale.

Moodle Workplace will run online training and assign learning to individuals, tracking competencies as well as providing content sharing and personalised learning features.

The launch of the Iconsys Academy has already created two new jobs and Nick says he anticipates future job creation.

"It forms part of our talent acquisition strategy that identifies the development of both the ‘soft skills’ as well as the technical skills of our staff which is essential to the growth of the business and further future proofs our talent pipeline, which will be of great benefit to our customers."

A spokesperson for Iconsys added: "We recognise that investing in the next generation of engineers is not only an investment in our company but also in the future of our industry.

"Through the academy, we are shaping the engineers who will drive innovation, solve complex challenges and contribute to the continued growth and success of our organisation and the industry as a whole.

"We look forward to the bright future that lies ahead as we work together with our talented engineers to create a better tomorrow, one that is shaped by their knowledge, passion, dedication and all fostered within the nurturing environment of the Iconsys Academy."

It's been another big year for Iconsys, with the company having been awarded a grant through Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round Two from Innovate UK.

This will allow them to work together with partners Cemex and Warwick Machinery Group to carry out a feasibility study into the Smart Shore Power System with energy storage for self-discharging vessels based out of Southampton.

Utilising the CGI Cemex Go Innovation vessel, owned by Cemex, the study will look to generate operational benefits such as zero-emission discharges.