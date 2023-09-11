The Grocott Heritage Centre, Prees

Hosted in the Grocott Heritage Centre at Brookdale, Station Road, Prees, the exhibition will display a vast collection of memorabilia including vehicles spanning the life of the business, photographs, documentation and a detailed historical timeline.

The Centre will be open on Thursday from 3pm-7pm, Friday, 3pm-7pm and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Former Grocontinental owner Linda Grocott said: “As the exhibition is really coming together now, we thought it would be a good idea to invite the local community to come along and have a look and also provide us with some initial feedback.

“Over the years, we have fortunately accumulated a vast archive of material relating to the company. We employed a lot of people from the local area and we really hope they will enjoy what we’re putting together.

“One of our plans is to add a section to the exhibition that focuses on the history of Prees to include contributions from people who have lived and worked in the village and we will be very interested to chat to visitors about this idea.

“The Centre also includes a large function room which we hope will be well used by the local community. The room features a vast glass window which offers a panoramic view of our stunning surrounding countryside.”

Anyone interested in attending the open days should email info@grocottdevelopments.co.uk or call 01948 840700.