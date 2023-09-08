Telford manufacturer confirms redundancy talks with staff

Protolabs

Protolabs has been operating in Telford since 2005 and provides custom components in as fast as one day, using automated 3D printing, CNC (computer numerical control) machining and injection moulding technologies.

The company, based at Halesfield 8, did not confirm the number of employees affected but a spokesperson for Protolabs said: "In the current economic climate, managing costs is more important than ever.

"In all industries, businesses must be prudent to remain profitable, and as a manufacturing business, we have to take action to mitigate the volatility in the marketplace, and we are proposing to make a small number of redundancies.

"We will always try to avoid the need for compulsory redundancies, and we are currently consulting with our workforce about how this can be achieved and the steps we can take to mitigate the impact on all affected employees in a caring and responsible fashion.

"In such a landscape, adaptability is essential, and we are working towards making our business more agile to thrive going forward. We remain a healthy, profitable business with growth targets.