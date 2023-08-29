US company launches first UK Head Office in Shrewsbury

Spencer Taylor and Emma Reynolds

The US firm, global provider of a cloud-based call centre platform for enterprises and collection agencies, has chosen the historic Butcher Row for its new office.

It will serve the company’s UK staff, including Spencer Taylor, Regional Head of Sales and Operations for UK and Eire at TCN and Emma Reynolds, UK Account Manager/Sales Development Representative.

It will also function as a centre for meetings with senior US company officials, including Kerry Sherman, Vice President of EMEA Sales and Business Development and Co-Founder and Darrin Bird, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, when visiting the UK and Romania, as well as key Romanian colleagues such as Adrian Stefan, Director of Sales for the EU and Victor Marcu, Business Manager EU.

Mr Taylor said: “The position of this office suits TCN well.

"It is centrally located in the West Midlands, just a few minutes’ walk from the train station, which has good rail links to Birmingham, the north, and the south, offering excellent opportunities for us to meet with and support our growing roster of UK clients.

"TCN has had a data centre in London for many years and, with the addition of our Romanian head office offering UK clients extended hours of service, the support for the UK and EU has been significantly strengthened over the last 12 months.

“We are thrilled to have secured an office in such a historical building. Even though TCN is a modern company, founded in 1999, built in the cloud with a presence in the UK for the past decade, it’s only in the past 12 months that the UK team has grown significantly.”

The TCN office

Mr Sherman added: “I love Butcher Row and I usually stay in the equally historic Prince Rupert Hotel when working in the UK."

"The new TCN UK office is literally a stone’s throw away and we love the history of the area where so many of our colleagues are based.

“It’s great to think that the UK office is situated in what was the historic trade centre of Shrewsbury. Hopefully, all that history will serve us well as we grow and continue to serve our UK clients with our multi-award-winning product and customer service.