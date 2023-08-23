Wynnstay announce new Group Finance Director

Rob Thomas

He will join in October and take up the role of Group Finance Director on January 2, with Paul Roberts stepping down from the Board on the same day.

Mr Roberts, who took the decision to retire this year, will remain with the company in a consultancy role for a period to assist with the year end audit process and ensure a smooth handover.

Mr Thomas has significant financial and commercial experience in senior roles, including in the agricultural and the supply chain sectors.

He joins from EFS Global Limited, the UK-based logistics provider, where he was Group Finance Director.

Before that, he worked at NWF Group plc, the specialist distributor of fuel, food and feed, for eight years until 2022.

For the majority of his time there, he was Finance Director of the feeds division, NWF Agriculture Limited, which manufactures and supplies animal feeds to livestock farmers across the UK. He has significant experience of M&A and strategic planning.

His earlier career was in accountancy with PwC, both in the UK and overseas.

Steve Ellwood, Chairman of Wynnstay Group plc, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rob to Wynnstay, and at the same time to acknowledge Paul Robert’s outstanding contribution during his long tenure with the Group.

“On behalf of the Board and all his colleagues, I would like to thank Paul for his hard work and astute counsel over many years and to wish him all the very best in his retirement. It is typical of his commitment that he remains available to us as Rob establishes himself.