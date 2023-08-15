Youngsters urged to be inspired to design Planet Doughnut creation

Planet Doughnut

The winner of artisan doughnut maker Planet Doughnut’s ‘Design A Doughnut’ competition, aimed at children aged five and above, will see their design hitting stores as a limited edition flavour.

All profits from the sale of the limited edition doughnut will be donated to The Little Rascals Foundation, which provides help and services to children and their families with SEND needs.

Launched six years ago from founder Duncan McGregor’s family garage in Shrewsbury, Planet Doughnut is well known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

The firm now has eight stores across the Midlands and the North West, including their original store in Shrewsbury, a store in Telford and one in Lichfield, as well as offering nationwide delivery.

Duncan is now looking to the next generation of doughnut designers for inspiration.

“We’re always looking to create something that's just a little bit out of the ordinary at Planet Doughnut and there really is no limit to a kid's imagination," he said. "So that’s exactly why we want young people to help us come up with our next designs."

Duncan added: “We’ve all thought about what our ultimate sweet treat would be, whether that’s something that’s stuffed with our favourite fillings, or topped with our favourite sweets, chocolate bars, or even other desserts, there really is no limit to the possibilities.

“We’ve been so impressed with the designs we’ve had so far and no idea is a bad idea! It really is a case of the quirkier the better!”

To enter, pick up an entry form in store or visit planetdoughnut.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PDDesignDoughnut.pdf

Then, just take a photo of the design and email it to sophie@nathanrous.com or drop it into your local store.

Entrants must include a name, age, local store and a parent or guardian's contact details.

You must be aged between 5-16, with entrants split into two age categories – 5-10 and 11-16.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, August 31.

The shortlisted designs will be put to the public in a social media poll on Planet Doughnut’s social media channels to determine the winner before the winning design is created by the firm's team of expert doughnut makers.