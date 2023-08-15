Grainger & Worrall to sponsor Bridgnorth Italian Moto Festival

Last year's event

The event takes place on Sunday, September and David Morris, organiser of the event, which sees scores of Italian supercars, bikes and scooters descend on the market town, says the 2023 festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lamborghini, which sold its first car to a Shropshire resident.

Andrew Burn, Executive Chairman of Evolution Castings Group/Grainger & Worrall, said: “As the main sponsor for the Bridgnorth Walk each year and our focus on producing prototypes and production parts for many of the world’s most well-known super car manufacturers, and motorsport teams, this provides another opportunity for Grainger & Worrall, as the largest employer in the area to support our local community.

"It is refreshing to be working alongside individuals who are all mobilised around a common agenda – the regeneration and development of Bridgnorth, one of the most beautiful and historic towns in the West Midlands.

"David (Morris) regaled the history of the first-ever Lamborghini ever to have a deposit taken on it, sold and the first to be brought into the UK by Robert Grant of Pitchford Hall in 1964.