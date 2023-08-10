Full list of Shropshire Wilko stores as budget retailer collapses into administration

Shrewsbury's new Wilko store only opened last year

12,000 jobs are at risk after a desperate bid to save the business came to nothing, with a number of stores across the UK facing potential closure.

Bosses told staff on Thursday that it has hired administrators from accounting firm PwC to oversee the process.

The budget retailer has more than 400 stores across the UK, with several branches across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Here are the stores at risk of closure across the region:

Market Drayton - Frogmore Road

Oswestry – New Street

Shrewsbury – Darwin Shopping Centre

Telford – Unit 1 Southwater Way

Wellington – Market Street

Wrexham – Island Green

Mark Jackson, chief executive officer of Wilko, said the firm had "a significant level of interest" but was "left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action" after being unable to close a deal in time.

In a letter, Mr Jackson said: "Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we've been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

"We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we've no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.