The school receives its cheque for £2,000

Lawley Primary School has received a £2,000 donation as part of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions initiative.

The funds will be used to purchase new outdoor resources for the school including a large sandpit and reading huts. The donation supports Lawley Primary School’s new playground project, encouraging pupils to develop their interpersonal skills, physical activity and wellbeing.

The donation was marked by a cheque presentation at the school’s sports day, attended by Gemma Howell, Team GB athlete and Becky Dabrowski, Sales Manager at Persimmon Homes.

Carol McQuiggin, Head Teacher at Lawley Primary School, said: “We’re absolutely delighted by this kind donation from Persimmon Homes. Break times equate to 20 per cent of a child’s day, the same amount of time that is allocated to English and Maths and therefore should be treated as equally important. Being outside and engaged in meaningful play has a positive effect on a child’s mental health and wellbeing and gives children the time and space to socialise.

“The money that Persimmon has kindly gifted us has gone towards new resources for our project, which will allow the school’s outdoor spaces to be enjoyed for years to come.”

Gemma Howell, Team GB athlete, said: “It was great to visit Lawley Primary School and see the fun the children had on their sports day. Pupils don’t always realise the benefits of exercise and playing together. Break time was always my favourite part of the school day, so it’s great to know that Persimmon’s kind donation will go towards fun new resources for the children to make the most of at break times.”

David Greengrass, Sales Director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “It’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local schools and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them. It’s great to see the school put the donation to good use.”