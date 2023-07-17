Wrekin Housing Group signs up to charter helping terminally ill employees

Andrew Barton Unison rep at Wrekin, Ian Doody, Unite rep at Wrekin, Chief Exec Wayne Gethings and TUC Midlands's Rob Johnson

The Charter is part of the TUC’s wider Dying to Work campaign and aims to give employees with terminal illnesses more choice in how to spend their final months and offers peace of mind around job security.

Dying to Work was taken forward by the TUC following the case of Jacci Woodcook, an area sales manager, who was forced out of her job after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its voluntary charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future.

The charter was signed by Wrekin’s Chief Executive Wayne Gethings, Wrekin’s Trade Union representatives Ian Doody and Andrew Barton, and Rob Johnston, Policy and Campaign Support Officer from TUC Midlands.

Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Wrekin’s most valued asset is its staff and we are committed to supporting our colleagues and their families in whatever way we can.

“We are proud to be a signatory of the Dying to Work Charter. I am really pleased that by working with the unions, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to providing support, security and understanding to terminally ill colleagues. We believe that everyone matters and this a very positive step forward in supporting our staff when they need it most. We are proud to sign up to this Charter today which will strengthen our values as an organisation and as an employer.”

Andrew Barton, Unison representative at The Wrekin Housing Group added: "The Wrekin Housing Group is proud to be a part of this charter. Our participation demonstrates our dedication to all our staff and their life circumstances. It is imperative that people feel valued and supported in their workplace. We are extremely pleased that Wrekin has signed up to the charter and we would encourage all employers to join us.”

Ian Doody, Unite representative at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “It’s fantastic to see trade unions and employers working in partnership to protect the 1,200 employees The Wrekin Housing Group. The charter will be a great comfort to those who need it and their families.”

Rob Johnston, Policy and Campaign Support Officer from TUC Midlands, added: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis. I’m delighted that The Wrekin Housing Group has shown real leadership in this area, working with unions to guarantee fair treatment for terminally-ill workers.