Shropshire networking garden party proves a big success

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

An annual summer event hosted by a Shropshire business consultancy recently proved to be a success.

Carole Aveson of CAA Admin and Sarah Cowell Kindridge of Bid Solutions
Carole Aveson of CAA Admin and Sarah Cowell Kindridge of Bid Solutions

Around 50 people gathered for the ‘networking garden party ‘organised by Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, which specialises in helping start up companies and advising established firms on growth strategy.

“It was really pleasing to see a large number of our clients and partners, as well as a range of advisors who work with us on various projects such as our Step up for Business Programme,” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“There was also a strong turn out from our Growth Club members, which is going from strength to strength. The cub follows a structured monthly programme to address key challenges, where business owners work together to support each other in a mutually collaborative way.

“Lots of events and meetings are still held online so this opportunity to meet face to face in a social environment was welcomed by everyone.

“It is also satisfying that many of our clients have developed successful business relationships between themselves and received valuable referrals as a result of networking,” Johnny added.

Good2Great has recently relocated its headquarters to The Printworks in Bridgnorth High Street – an innovative business centre which has offices, meeting spaces, co-working and ‘zoom booths’ available.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News