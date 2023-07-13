Shropshire networking garden party proves a big success

Carole Aveson of CAA Admin and Sarah Cowell Kindridge of Bid Solutions

Around 50 people gathered for the ‘networking garden party ‘organised by Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, which specialises in helping start up companies and advising established firms on growth strategy.

“It was really pleasing to see a large number of our clients and partners, as well as a range of advisors who work with us on various projects such as our Step up for Business Programme,” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“There was also a strong turn out from our Growth Club members, which is going from strength to strength. The cub follows a structured monthly programme to address key challenges, where business owners work together to support each other in a mutually collaborative way.

“Lots of events and meetings are still held online so this opportunity to meet face to face in a social environment was welcomed by everyone.

“It is also satisfying that many of our clients have developed successful business relationships between themselves and received valuable referrals as a result of networking,” Johnny added.