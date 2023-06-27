Popular independent grocery store announces closure less than two years after opening

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, Shaun Davies, joined Ros and Brian to officially open the shop in September 2021

Husband and wife team Brian and Ros Jolly have run the jolly Good Pantry in Dawley High Street and say it has been a "really difficult decision."

The shop officially opened in September 2021 but the Jollys have been well known in Dawley over the last eight few years. They ran a very popular market stall before deciding to go for the bricks and mortar option.

"We have been a part of the Dawley community and this was a really difficult decision to make," said Ros. "But we will remain open and offering a full service until the end of September.

"But I must say that it is a very positive decision, and not one of doom and gloom.

"We have to make a change in our lives."

In a statement on social media Ros said: "Brian and I want to let you know that all of the love and support that we have received from you all over the last eight years has been truly amazing and very humbling.

"We have so loved being part of so many communities, working with many local councils and businesses throughout Telford and surrounding areas.

"So making the decision to close The Pantry on Friday, September 29 has been incredibly difficult and definitely pulled on our heartstrings."

She added that the shop will remain open during the store's long goodbye.

"To all of our commercial customers nothing will change for you so please don’t worry," said Ros.

"We have loved being part of the Dawley community and get to know so many of you by your first name.

"We will miss you all but for us it’s time for some life changes. Unfortunately we don’t have a good working leg between us and we are definitely not getting any younger."

Great Dawley Town Council, which owns the premises, has issued a statement saying it is saddened to see the Jolly Good Pantry closing as it has been a local success story.

The town council statement reads: "Great Dawley Town Council are saddened to see that Jolly Good Pantry will soon be leaving the High Street later this year.

"They have been one of our success stories, who originally started trading as a market trader at our Friday Market, before settling into the premises that they are currently located in."

They add: "All of us at Great Dawley Town Council would like to wish the team at Jolly Good Eggs all the best for the future."

It has started the process of marketing the business unit.

The statement added: "With the Town Council owning the unit, we are now looking for a new business to take its spot.