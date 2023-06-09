Military history inspires name at Shrewsbury barracks site housing development

A computer-generated image of The Keep, at Bellway’s Copthorne Keep development, which will launch this month

Bellway is building 224 homes at the development off Copthorne Road and The Keep is a collection of nine two-bedroom apartments within the site’s original 19th century armoury building, which is being preserved and refurbished as part of the wider development.

The first apartments within this phase will be released for sale this month and include the Kings, Cardwell and Mercian apartments, with the names suggested by members of Copthorne Keep Community Group to reflect the development’s military heritage, as the site of the former barracks.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It’s an important part of the way we work at Bellway to encourage the local community and our new residents to get involved – after all, who knows the area better than the people who live here?

“And we were fascinated and very pleased with the ideas that Copthorne Keep Community Group suggested. There are clearly many history buffs among them!

“The names chosen for the apartments in this new phase of the Copthorne Keep development will be used to identify the different styles and designs that will be for sale here, so they will be in daily use at our sales office and on our website after The Keep phase of the scheme is launched later on this summer.

“This part of Copthorne Keep will help retain the unique character of the site by preserving this historic building and I’d like to thank the group for all the effort they put into their ideas.”

Copthorne Barracks occupied the site between 1881 and 2015. The name Kings was chosen because one of the regiments based at the barracks was the Kings Light Infantry. The name is also a nod to this year’s coronation of King Charles.

Cardwell is inspired by a series of reforms of the British Army that were carried out between 1868 and 1974, spearheaded by secretary of state for war Edward Cardwell, and known as the Cardwell Reforms.