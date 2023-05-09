Notification Settings

Telford family-run business in running for top award

Three directors from a family-run business have been named as finalists for a top business award.

Adam, Paul and Marc Fecher
Paul, Adam and Marc Fecher – directors of Northwood – which employs 230 people at its headquarters on Stafford Park in Telford are regional finalists for the Midlands and South West area in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year UK programme.

It is the first time that senior figures from Northwood – a leading manufacturer and supplier of away-from-home (AfH) and consumer paper hygiene and wiping products – have been entered into the awards, which honour the achievements of the UK’s top entrepreneurs and family enterprises across many sectors, including technology, consumer and health sciences.

Chairman Paul Fecher said: “It’s an honour for myself and my two sons Adam and Marc to be part of this prestigious programme and to be among a selection of inspiring business leaders who are making a positive impact on the economy, whilst also responding to the continued challenges that we’re all living with.

“It’s fantastic to have our family business and our team recognised as a growing manufacturing business, with sustainability, innovation and a strong entrepreneurial culture.

The family is delighted to represent and direct a first-class leadership team and a professional workforce across 11 plants in the UK and Spain.”

Northwood Group services paper tissue and hygiene suppliers of tissue products to retail, professional and industrial markets.

The UK finalists will be announced in September with the overall winner crowned at the EY Entrepreneur of The Year UK dinner and awards in November. The winner will go on to represent the UK at the ‘EY World Entrepreneur of the Year’ awards, which recognise inspiring entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries.

