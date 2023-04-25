James Austin from Number 8, Imy King from Shrewsbury BID and Melissa Pugh from The Wellness Atelier

St Mary’s Street and Dogpole play an important role in linking the Castle Quarter of Shrewsbury to Wyle Cop and the latest business arrivals mean every unit on the street is now fully occupied.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This is really positive news, despite the challenges of the present economic climate.

"It highlights the importance and popularity of independent businesses here in Shrewsbury.

“It’s not just new businesses that should be celebrated and it is worth highlighting that others have stood the test of time.

"Teestar, for example, at the bottom of Dogpole, has been there since 1976 and is one of Shrewsbury's longest-running businesses.”

New arrivals Spires Goldsmiths and the Wellness Atelier have both opened this year, the former Darwin's Kitchen unit has been taken on by Shrewsbury Optometry, Cromwell's has been refurbished under a new owner, and Kashmir and Silk relocated to Dogpole from The Parade last year.

Meanwhile, Drapers Hall was recently profiled in The Guardian's top 10 of the best new hotels in Britain, which placed the hotel and restaurant as one of the picks of recent openings and revamps in the UK.

Melissa Jane, of the Wellness Atelier, said: “We are extremely excited to have made the move to St Mary’s Street and Dogpole.

"It is a particularly vibrant part of the town and it’s nice to think that we are in an area so popular with other independent businesses.

“Variety is important and it is easy to understand why our street is also so popular with tourists and local shoppers - there are so many different types of businesses to explore, a real eclectic mix with something to suit everyone.”

James Austin, of Number 8 in St Mary’s Street, added: “Since opening in 2015 our business has gone from strength to strength, it is great to see St Mary’s Street and Dogpole full of independent shops, restaurants and pubs.