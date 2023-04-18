An artist’s impression of the new dining hall extension at Burton Borough School in Newport

Pave Aways has been selected to design and build a single storey extension at Lawley Village Academy in Telford.

The work will allow the school to offer an additional 210 places along with a new nursery and associated internal and external works.

The Knockin-based contractor will also build a dining hall extension and refurbish the kitchen at Burton Borough School in Newport, where it carried out an extension and refurbishment to the main hall in 2019.

Both projects are being developed on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Pave Aways has also been commissioned to carry out a refurbishment and small extension at a children’s home near Shrewsbury for Shropshire Council’s Property Services Group.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “These new contracts are the latest in a long line of new build, extensions and refurbishments in the education and care sector and play to our strength of being able to deliver high quality new facilities whilst organisations carry on their day-to-day operation.

“It’s also good news for our supply chain of suppliers and sub-contractors as we’re committed to using businesses within a 20-mile radius of the jobs, ensuring a boost to the economy by keeping our spend local.”

Pave Aways celebrates its 50th year in business this October.

The company currently working on a number of other education projects including the new £5.1m girls’ house at Shrewsbury School and science laboratories at Packwood Haugh as well contracts in the healthcare, charity and manufacturing sectors.

Reflecting on 50 years,Mr Owen recently said: “We have always been clear that our best asset is our people and it has been a priority to provide the framework for their development.