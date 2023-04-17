Latest food hygiene ratings in Shropshire with 47 top ratings but several ones

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

Below are the full list of ratings:

One

Beijing Terrace, a takeaway at Bank Farm Road, Shrewsbury,

Sangha Sweets And Snacks, at 26a Market Street, Wellington, Telford

Spicehut Telford, at The Venue Queen Street, Madeley, Telford

Casa Naranjo at Barracks Passage, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Two

Wildside Hotsauce, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at TF4

Swallow Chinese Restaurant, at 28 Green End, Whitchurch

Three

Snappers, at 4 Brownlow Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire

Star Pizza and Kebab, at 8 Stafford Street, Newport

Castle Banquet, at Castle Banquet Ltd, 20d Castle Gates, Shrewsbury

The New Inn at New Inn, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall, Shrewsbury

Four

Wimpy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury

New Great Wall, at Unit 4, Pensfold, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury

Time Out Cafe, at H.M. Young Offenders Institution, Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, Market Drayton

Arleston Community Centre, at Arleston Community Centre 22 St Giles Close, Arleston, Telford

Star Kebab Pizza, a takeaway at 27 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

Aroma Restaurant at 83a High Street, Albrighton

Flames Kebab And Pizza at 123 Hereford Road, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury

Theatre Severn at Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury

Five

Costa Coffee, Newmarket Buildings, Listley Street, Bridgnorth;

League Of Friends at Bridgnorth Hospital, North Gate, Bridgnorth

River View Cafe at 30 The Parade, St Marys Place, Shrewsbury

The China Garden at China Garden, 2 New Road, Ludlow, Shropshire

The Country Kitchen at The Boldings, Astley Abbots, Bridgnorth

AG Dining @ Ludlow Golf Club at Ludlow Golf Club, Bromfield, Ludlow

Gems Kitchen at 5 Orchard Drive, Bridgnorth

Medieval Madness at Units 19j And 19k Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury

Victoria's Breakfast And Lunch Bar at Unit 43, Rural Enterprise Centre, Stafford Drive, Shrewsbury

Sawaddee at 5 The Square, Church Stretton

Jemima's Kitchen at Victoria House, 48 High Street, Church Stretton

The Tumbledown Hotel And Albion Inn at 11 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

The Buttermarket at Howard Street, Shrewsbury

Archibald Worthington Club at Castle Hill, Whitchurch

Station Inn at Marshbrook, Church Stretton

Wheatsheaf Inn at The Wheatsheaf, 61 Broadway, Shifnal

Ludlow Kebab House at 12 High Street, Ludlow

Starbucks at Unit 12 Telford Bridge Retail Park Colliers Way, Old Park, Telford

The Goose On The Loose at Parkside Farm, Eyton, Telford

The BakeHouse at TF3

Get Gourmet at 38 Haybridge Road, Hadley, Telford

Cafe Go @ Telford Snowboard And Ski Centre at Telford Snowboard And Ski Centre Court Street, Madeley, Telford

Sweet P’s Bakes at TF7

Telford International Centre at The International Centre International Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

Age Concern Day Centre Woodside at Bridle Court Communal Room And Scheme Manager'S Office Bridle Court, Madeley, Telford

Oakgate Nursery Tearooms at Oakgate Nursery, Ellerdine Heath, Telford

Aramark Ltd @ Telford College Of Arts And Technology (TCAT) at Telford College Haybridge Road, Wellington, Telford

Rose Manor at Rose Manor Ketley Park Road, Ketley, Telford

FireFly at 5 Market Buildings Market Street, Oakengates, Telford

The Elizabethan at The Elizabethan Park Lane, Woodside, Telford

Tiddly at Royal Oak, Ellerdine Heath, Telford

Bostin Bean at Unit A Madeley Shopping Malls High Street, Madeley, Telford

Moon house at 33 High Street, Hadley, Telford

Mishu Tandoori at 21 High Street, Madeley, Telford

Weir Cafe at Weir Cafe Rear Of, Dorset Farm, Queen Street, Shrewsbury

Moli Tea House at Butchers Section Stalls 11 To 12, Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury

HongKonger at 11a Fish Street, Shrewsbury

Lea Cross Tandoori at Lea Cross, Shrewsbury

Liz's Snack Bar at A483 Lay-By North, Sweeney

Daily Brews at 24 The Square, Shrewsbury

The Plough Boy at 13 Mardol, Shrewsbury

The Crown Inn at Wentnor, Bishops Castle

The Royal Oak at Treflach, Oswestry

The Armoury at Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury

The Peacock at 42 Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury

Brambles at 2 Roushill Bank, Shrewsbury