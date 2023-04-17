Latest food hygiene ratings in Shropshire with 47 top ratings but several ones

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’
Below are the full list of ratings:
One
Beijing Terrace, a takeaway at Bank Farm Road, Shrewsbury,
Sangha Sweets And Snacks, at 26a Market Street, Wellington, Telford
Spicehut Telford, at The Venue Queen Street, Madeley, Telford
Casa Naranjo at Barracks Passage, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Two
Wildside Hotsauce, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at TF4
Swallow Chinese Restaurant, at 28 Green End, Whitchurch
Three
Snappers, at 4 Brownlow Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire
Star Pizza and Kebab, at 8 Stafford Street, Newport
Castle Banquet, at Castle Banquet Ltd, 20d Castle Gates, Shrewsbury
The New Inn at New Inn, Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall, Shrewsbury
Four
Wimpy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury
New Great Wall, at Unit 4, Pensfold, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury
Time Out Cafe, at H.M. Young Offenders Institution, Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, Market Drayton
Arleston Community Centre, at Arleston Community Centre 22 St Giles Close, Arleston, Telford
Star Kebab Pizza, a takeaway at 27 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Aroma Restaurant at 83a High Street, Albrighton
Flames Kebab And Pizza at 123 Hereford Road, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury
Theatre Severn at Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury
Five
Costa Coffee, Newmarket Buildings, Listley Street, Bridgnorth;
League Of Friends at Bridgnorth Hospital, North Gate, Bridgnorth
River View Cafe at 30 The Parade, St Marys Place, Shrewsbury
The China Garden at China Garden, 2 New Road, Ludlow, Shropshire
The Country Kitchen at The Boldings, Astley Abbots, Bridgnorth
AG Dining @ Ludlow Golf Club at Ludlow Golf Club, Bromfield, Ludlow
Gems Kitchen at 5 Orchard Drive, Bridgnorth
Medieval Madness at Units 19j And 19k Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury
Victoria's Breakfast And Lunch Bar at Unit 43, Rural Enterprise Centre, Stafford Drive, Shrewsbury
Sawaddee at 5 The Square, Church Stretton
Jemima's Kitchen at Victoria House, 48 High Street, Church Stretton
The Tumbledown Hotel And Albion Inn at 11 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
The Buttermarket at Howard Street, Shrewsbury
Archibald Worthington Club at Castle Hill, Whitchurch
Station Inn at Marshbrook, Church Stretton
Wheatsheaf Inn at The Wheatsheaf, 61 Broadway, Shifnal
Ludlow Kebab House at 12 High Street, Ludlow
Starbucks at Unit 12 Telford Bridge Retail Park Colliers Way, Old Park, Telford
The Goose On The Loose at Parkside Farm, Eyton, Telford
The BakeHouse at TF3
Get Gourmet at 38 Haybridge Road, Hadley, Telford
Cafe Go @ Telford Snowboard And Ski Centre at Telford Snowboard And Ski Centre Court Street, Madeley, Telford
Sweet P’s Bakes at TF7
Telford International Centre at The International Centre International Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Age Concern Day Centre Woodside at Bridle Court Communal Room And Scheme Manager'S Office Bridle Court, Madeley, Telford
Oakgate Nursery Tearooms at Oakgate Nursery, Ellerdine Heath, Telford
Aramark Ltd @ Telford College Of Arts And Technology (TCAT) at Telford College Haybridge Road, Wellington, Telford
Rose Manor at Rose Manor Ketley Park Road, Ketley, Telford
FireFly at 5 Market Buildings Market Street, Oakengates, Telford
The Elizabethan at The Elizabethan Park Lane, Woodside, Telford
Tiddly at Royal Oak, Ellerdine Heath, Telford
Bostin Bean at Unit A Madeley Shopping Malls High Street, Madeley, Telford
Moon house at 33 High Street, Hadley, Telford
Mishu Tandoori at 21 High Street, Madeley, Telford
Weir Cafe at Weir Cafe Rear Of, Dorset Farm, Queen Street, Shrewsbury
Moli Tea House at Butchers Section Stalls 11 To 12, Market Hall, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury
HongKonger at 11a Fish Street, Shrewsbury
Lea Cross Tandoori at Lea Cross, Shrewsbury
Liz's Snack Bar at A483 Lay-By North, Sweeney
Daily Brews at 24 The Square, Shrewsbury
The Plough Boy at 13 Mardol, Shrewsbury
The Crown Inn at Wentnor, Bishops Castle
The Royal Oak at Treflach, Oswestry
The Armoury at Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury
The Peacock at 42 Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury
Brambles at 2 Roushill Bank, Shrewsbury
Llanymynech Fish And Chips at 1 Rock View, Station Road, Llanymynech