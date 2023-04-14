Notification Settings

Dechra in talks over £4.6bn takeover

By John Corser

UK veterinary medicine group Dechra Pharmaceuticals is in talks over a £4.6 billion takeover.

Dechra's site at Sansaw Business Park

Swedish private equity firm EQT is considering an all-cash recommended offer for the entire ordinary share capital of Dechra.

Under the terms of the possible offer, Dechra shareholders would receive £40.70 per ordinary share in cash.

The deal would be backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Dechra, which has one of its veterinary products sites at Sansaw Business Park, Hadnall, Shrewsbury, said there can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made.

EQT has until May 11 to make a bid for the group which has its headquarters at Northwich, Cheshire.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

