Dechra in talks over £4.6bn takeover

Dechra's site at Sansaw Business Park

Swedish private equity firm EQT is considering an all-cash recommended offer for the entire ordinary share capital of Dechra.

Under the terms of the possible offer, Dechra shareholders would receive £40.70 per ordinary share in cash.

The deal would be backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Dechra, which has one of its veterinary products sites at Sansaw Business Park, Hadnall, Shrewsbury, said there can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made.