The Range is ready to open Telford store at Easter

The Range will be opening a new store in Telford

The Home, Leisure and Gardens Retailer is due to open its doors on a new store at Telford Bridge Retail Park on April 7/

A spokesman said: "The Range are excited to throw our doors open to the people Telford on Good Friday.

"We will have exclusive offers alongside all the departments and unbelievable value customers expect from us."

The 37,238 Sq-Ft store is being newly renovated and will include a dedicated Iceland department instore, creating an unconfirmed number of new jobs for the area.