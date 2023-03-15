Telford firm welcomes plans to create 12 new ‘investment zones’ across UK

Phil Alston

The company, a specialist in the integration of automation, control systems, robotics, and autonomous vehicles, employs 66 people and works across metals, pulp and paper, automotive, marine, FMCG, metals, construction and food and beverage.

Phil Alston, Commercial Director of iconsys, said: "For manufacturing businesses looking to expand in the next few years, these new ‘investment zones’ could allow for quicker business development with cleaner, more streamlined process lines and full vertical data integration thanks to the ongoing automation and robotics revolution.”

He also reflected on a replacement for the capital allowance super deduction which expires on March 31 and said:“The new full capital expense deduction is a welcome addition to soften the blow of losing the capital allowance super deduction that expires at the end of this month.

"Whilst not as generous as the existing scheme, this will allow UK manufacturing businesses to continue to invest in automating their processes and help with the push towards net zero.”

ilissa Chesters, Head of People & Culture, iconsys, reflected on efforts to encourage more mature ‘return to work’ employees and discourage early retirement.

“Any incentives to get skilled engineers and project managers back into the engineering sector are warmly welcomed by iconsys," she said.

"We’ve seen the decline in highly skilled engineers in recent years throughout manufacturing, and, whilst we only hire the very highest calibre, a larger pool of talent to draw from can only be of benefit to all.

"Automation and robotics is often viewed as ‘replacing’ staff, but in our experience we find it frees up skilled labour to perform higher skilled tasks - those skill sets will remain invaluable.