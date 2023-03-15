Major apprenticeship event returns to Telford International Centre

The Telford International Centre will host a major event

The Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show 2023 showcases employment opportunities and apprenticeships across the region and will be held at Telford International Centre from 12 noon-7.30pm.

The event is completely free for visitors of all ages to attend and more than 50 of the biggest local and national employers and education providers will be there to highlight the wide range of opportunities they offer.

Telford & Wrekin Council is sponsoring the event along with The Careers & Enterprise Company, Integrated Care System (NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin), Telford College and Harper Adams University.

Attendees will be able to try hands-on activities on the day that employers and training providers are offering to get a better understanding of roles which are available.

Employers will offer support, advice and help people make that all important decision about their first career or even a change in career.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills said: “We’re delighted that so many local employers are supporting this year’s event to showcase the variety of apprenticeships, employment and training opportunities that exist within Telford and Wrekin and across the region.

“The show is an amazing opportunity for people of all ages to find out what’s available on their doorstep – helping to match people with apprenticeships and employment opportunities and supporting our employers as they aim to fulfil their recruitment needs and shape tomorrow’s workforce.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families, added: “We’re really pleased that our hugely successful show is back. In 2020 we welcomed over 3,300 delegates and we hope to see even more at next month’s event.

“This is a great opportunity to support the apprenticeship, employment and training needs of our young people and families across the borough.”