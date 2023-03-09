New Lidl store in Telford looks set to be approved

An artist's impression of the new store. Credit: Lidl/Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson.

A new branch of the discount retailer could be built just a stone's throw from Telford Town Centre if plans are approved at the planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 15.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners have recommended the go-ahead for plans to build the 1,900 sq m store in The Rock, which could create 40 new jobs.

The store would be located off Rock Road, next to the Old Park Roundabout, on a site of a former colliery.

The proposed site of the new store. Photo: Google.

Over two rounds of consultations, residents were shown to be divided on the benefits of the new shop, with the application receiving 34 objections and 38 letters of support.

Objectors largely raised concerns about traffic and road access, as well as the number of existing food stores within a three-mile radius.

But those in support argued the store would allow more choice for consumers, reduce the need for using cars and be a good use of the unkempt land.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council supported the plans in principle, but raised concerns about the impact deliveries would have on the area.

Other sites were considered for the new store, including the town centre's disused Lime Green and Blue Willow car parks, and the Forge Retail Park, but no suitable alternatives were located.

Overall, Telford & Wrekin planners were satisfied that the proposed store will not significantly impact neighbouring properties, and will be of benefit to the wider area.

Planning officers have recommended the proposal for approval subject to the applicant providing a financial contribution towards highways improvements and off-site woodland planting to mitigate the loss of biodiversity in the space.