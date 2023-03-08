Shropshire businesses invited to panel discussion on branding

Amelia Redge (Head of Growth & Marketing at Reech) and Kevin Lockwood (Centre Manager at Shrewsbury Shopping Centres)

The free event organised by the Shrewsbury Business Chamber in collaboration with Reech is open to both members and non-members and aims to prompt conversation in a relaxed setting.

The panel discussion will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 6pm to 8pm, at Henry Tudor House in Shrewsbury, with a focus on building trust with brand consistency.

Panellists will include Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, Ed Glover, Marketing Manager at Salop Leisure, Anna Williams, Communications and Marketing Lead at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Alex Green, Director at Radfield Home Care.

The discussion will cover the importance of strong branding, how to promote a consistent message across your marketing channels and continuing to build your brand awareness in a challenging climate.

Kevin Lockwood, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Manager for Shrewsbury Shopping Centres said “We are looking forward to new and familiar faces at our March event and to be collaborating with Reech. It will be great to bring local businesses together to share expertise and gain insight for the year ahead.”

“We aim to make our events as welcoming as possible, creating valuable opportunities for attendees to network and voice their opinions.”

Amelia Redge, Head of Growth and Marketing at Reech, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Shrewsbury Business Chamber to host this exciting panel discussion about the importance of brand consistency.”