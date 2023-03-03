Notification Settings

Newly-launched law firm sets up base in Shrewsbury

By Matthew Panter

A newly-launched law firm has moved into modern premises at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Maple House is a modern two-storey building at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Maple House, a detached two-storey building, is the new home of Ashton & Co Legal Services Limited, a practice established by local solicitor Richard Ashton.

The firm has completed the letting of a first floor office suite, which extends in total to 2,136 sq ft.

Featuring a large open plan office, as well as a separate kitchen and staff room, the property also benefits from 10 car parking spaces.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Maple House is a modern office building which occupies a convenient location within the premier Shrewsbury Business Park and benefits from good access to the local main road network.

"The first floor offices provide versatile accommodation and have been fitted out to a high specification.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to Ashton & Co Legal Services Limited and we wish Richard Ashton and his team every success in their new premises.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

