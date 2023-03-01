Notification Settings

Up to 40 jobs on market as Aldi looks to recruit in Shropshire

By Matthew Panter

Aldi is currently looking to hire up to 40 new members of staff at stores in Shropshire.

The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles in locations including Wellington, Telford and Shrewsbury.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as caretaker and store assistant as well as deputy store manager.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year.

Store Assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90 - and £12.45 rising to £12.75 within the M25 - with the supermarket also paying for breaks. Meanwhile, Aldi recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse workers, with warehouse selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 an hour.

For details, visit aldirecruitment.co.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

