The Six Bells Pub in Madeley

Red Oak Taverns has acquired The Six Bells in Madeley.

The news was confirmed on the Red Oak Taverns website and Graeme Bunn, property and acquisitions director for Red Oak Taverns, said: “This single site pub acquisition is a perfect fit with our current estate.

"It is operated by experienced pub operators, mother and daughter Gill Walker and Michelle Bayliss of the Little Pub Company, who have nine pubs, and we look forward to working with them as tenant partners”.

Fleurets acted on behalf of the seller and managed the sale to Red Oak Taverns, increasing their pub estate to 210 pubs.