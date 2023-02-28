Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford pub becomes third acquisition of the year for Red Oak Taverns

By Matthew PanterMadeleyFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A Telford pub has become a company's third acquisition of the year.

The Six Bells Pub in Madeley
The Six Bells Pub in Madeley

Red Oak Taverns has acquired The Six Bells in Madeley.

The news was confirmed on the Red Oak Taverns website and Graeme Bunn, property and acquisitions director for Red Oak Taverns, said: “This single site pub acquisition is a perfect fit with our current estate.

"It is operated by experienced pub operators, mother and daughter Gill Walker and Michelle Bayliss of the Little Pub Company, who have nine pubs, and we look forward to working with them as tenant partners”.

Fleurets acted on behalf of the seller and managed the sale to Red Oak Taverns, increasing their pub estate to 210 pubs.

Aaron Brown and Mark Grunnell co-founded Red Oak Taverns in 2011 and continue to provide the majority of day-to-day executive management resource to the group.

Entertainment
Madeley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Business
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News