Telford-based IT specialist says growing local talent is key

Harvey Taylor, an ICT apprentice at Bespoke Computing in Telford

Bespoke Computing, based at Stafford Park, provides specialist IT support services and tailor-made telephone and communications solutions to companies of all sizes across the UK.

Its latest apprentice is 18-year-old Harvey Taylor, from Randlay, who is on an information communication technology apprenticeship with Telford College.

Craig Foster, the company’s service delivery manager, said: “Harvey is one of our first line technicians, responsible for taking client calls, raising their ticket, and escalating where required.

“As he has gained experience – both through on-job training and at college – he has been able to expand into other areas, such as preparing client equipment for dispatch.

“Harvey constantly receives positive praise from clients for his knowledge and professionalism.”

Craig added: “We went down the apprenticeship route with Harvey as the balance between on-job learning and apprenticeship learning meant we could develop his skills in line with the business needs.

“At the same time we are also ensuring he has the formal qualification to consolidate what he’s being shown at work.”

Bespoke Computing owner Chris Pallett said: “Bespoke Computing is a strong advocate of the apprenticeship scheme, with Harvey joining a history of success stories that we are very proud to shout about.