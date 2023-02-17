Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury mortgage broker makes a hat-trick of appointments

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A mortgage broker is celebrating after adding a further three recruits and taking their team of advisers and support staff up to 17.

Theo, Beth and Adam.
Theo, Beth and Adam.

Theo Bruce, Beth Butler and Adam Jenkins have joined Shrewsbury's Mortgage Advice Bureau, Severn Mortgage and Protect’s Case Management and Customer Service teams and will be providing support to advisers and clients.

Managing director Rob Brookes said: "Despite the uncertainty in the housing market with interest rate and inflation rises, we continue to grow as a business as we are working on firm foundations built on customer service excellence.

"When people think about mortgage advice, they will probably think about the person they speak to during their appointment, but they might not think about the teams working alongside the adviser.

"We are in a fast-moving market, quite unlike any we’ve seen before and in order to deliver the best outcome for our clients, we must have a strong team behind our expert advisers ensuring that things run smoothly.

"That’s where our case management and customer service teams come in and we are delighted to be bolstering them with the addition of Theo, Beth and Adam who have great experience working in financial and property services and are an excellent addition to our growing team."

Beth Butler said: "I have been working in the financial services industry since 2000 after a career in retail and whilst they might not seem aligned, they have one crucial common factor for success - customer service.

"Rob and the team have made me feel incredibly welcome and I am looking forward to my new role here in the growing case management team."

Theo added: "It is great to be joining a growing team that has such a firm focus on customer service. There are lots of opportunities here in terms of training and development and I am excited to become part of the customer journey, working alongside Beth and my colleagues for our clients here at Severn."

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News