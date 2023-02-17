Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aldi's closure for revamp set to be delayed in Shropshire town

By Matthew PanterBridgnorthBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A revamp of Bridgnorth’s Aldi store is set to be delayed, a spokesperson has said.

Aldi
Aldi

The company’s Stourbridge Road branch was set to close temporarily for “a short time” on February 23.

Aldi said at the time it was part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores across the UK.

However, a spokesperson said on Friday: "We can confirm that the date has been delayed" but that no further details were available at present.

Aldi this week announced it is currently looking to hire 40 colleagues in Shropshire.

The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region.

This includes full and part-time positions such as Caretaker and Store Assistant, all the way up to Deputy Store Manager.

Stores in Shropshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Bridgnorth and Whitchurch.

Business
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News