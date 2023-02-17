Aldi's closure for revamp set to be delayed in Shropshire town

Aldi

The company’s Stourbridge Road branch was set to close temporarily for “a short time” on February 23.

Aldi said at the time it was part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores across the UK.

However, a spokesperson said on Friday: "We can confirm that the date has been delayed" but that no further details were available at present.

Aldi this week announced it is currently looking to hire 40 colleagues in Shropshire.

The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region.

This includes full and part-time positions such as Caretaker and Store Assistant, all the way up to Deputy Store Manager.