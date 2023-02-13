Halls appeal for entries for first 2023 collective property auction

Halls will be holding an auction

The company, which has its headquarters in Shrewsbury and seven regional offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales, is looking for houses, paddocks and small parcels of land, woodland, disused chapels, commercial and unusual properties and renovation projects.

Several entries for the auction, which will be held on Friday, April 28, have already been received by Halls whose RICS qualified property surveyors offer advice on all types of property and land.

Rather than the usual commission, sellers pay an entry fee to sell a property in the auction.

Halls’ chairman Mr Gittins, who conducts the auctions, said: “Selling by auction removes uncertainty regarding timescales and surveys, and properties often realise a price higher than their expected market value. An auction is ideal for vendors wanting to sell their house more quickly than usual.

“Subject to a successful sale, sellers are assured that on the fall of the hammer contracts are formally exchanged and a legally binding contract is formed. Completion of the sale usually takes place 28 days later. Sellers therefore leave the auction room knowing that their property is definitely sold.

“Not all properties are suitable to go to auction. Using experience gained over many years, our team at Halls knows what makes a suitable auction property and how to generate the right kind of interest to achieve the best possible sale price.”

Further collective property auctions will be held on Friday, July 21 and Friday, October 20. To discover how much a property may be worth at auction, contact Halls for a no obligation valuation.