Glimpse inside first showhome at £85m development in Telford

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

A first showhome has been unveiled at an £85m, 184-home development in Telford.

Avant Homes' Luke Scarborough, Lindsey Billingham, Ian Laing, Mark Cook, David Dodd with Cllr Robert Cadman and Avant Homes' Mark Marsh, Emma Urie and Danny Cheal

Avant Homes West Midlands has launched a design-led, five-bedroom showhome at its Monkswood development in Priorslee.

It is the first showhome built since the regional operating company’s launch in July last year and it was officially opened by parish councillor for the Priorslee Ward, Robert Cadman.

First showhome - Avant Homes launches its first West Midlands-based showhome in Priorslee, Telford

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales, Emma Urie, said: “The opening of the Thoresby at Monkswood marks the launch of our very first showhome for our West Midlands business.

“We’re excited to be making great progress at Monswood knowing it will provide much-needed high-quality new housing for people in the area.

“Prospective buyers now have the ideal opportunity to come and see for themselves why our homes are in such high demand as we continue to expand our presence throughout the region.”

First showhome - Avant Homes launches its first West Midlands-based showhome in Priorslee, Telford

Located in a suburb northeast of Telford town centre with good links to both the M6 and A5, Monkswood comprises a mix of 184 three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Prices range from £255,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £437,500 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Inside the new show home

Interested buyers can now visit the Thoresby housetype showhome to experience Avant Homes’ latest specification at first hand.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

