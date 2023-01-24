Kwik Fit opens first new centre in the West Midlands for more than a decade

Shrewsbury deputy mayor Cllr Becky Wall with manager Aidan Catterson, operations manager Mike Ellis, and the Kwik Fit team

The company opened its second centre in the town and councillor Becky Wall – the deputy mayor – joined manager Aidan Catterson and the team at a ceremony to mark the event.

The centre is the first new Kwik Fit to be opened in the West Midlands for more than a decade.

To further mark the opening, this Saturday sees a treat for motor racing fans when one of the leading cars from the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – the Ford Focus ST of 2022 team champions NAPA Racing UK – will be on display.

There will also be the opportunity for any budding race fans to test their own driving skills in Mobil’s Formula 1 simulator, which will be at the centre while there will be a host of special offers,with the company offering 30% off everything in centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The centre, on Featherbed Lane, is an existing building which Kwik Fit has fully refurbished.

The initial stages of the refurbishment included the installation of solar panels in the roof, which then provided all the power required to complete the renovations.

In summer the panels will enable the centre to be entirely energy self-sufficient, and even in winter months they can deliver power for all the centre’s tools.

Councillor Wall said: “I was really pleased to join Aidan and his team to mark the official opening of the new Kwik Fit centre.

"It’s obvious that the company has made a significant investment in the building and by adding to its existing successful centre in Shrewsbury, it’s clear that Kwik Fit has confidence in the town."

Mr Catterson added: “This is a fantastic centre with some new innovations for the company such as our first roof top solar panels.

"As it’s a full refurbishment, all our equipment is brand new and the very latest available, enabling us to support drivers in Shrewsbury with whatever they need.