New podcast set to shine a light on Shropshire's businesses

James Pugh

‘The Graveyard Shift’ is the brainchild of PR and creative agency ROUS+ which, Managing Director Nathan Rous, said, has grown tired of people calling Shropshire ‘a hidden gem’ or a ‘best-kept secret’ rather than shouting about the incredible talent within its borders.

Featuring in-depth interviews with some of the county's leading lights across all industries, the podcast will focus on why Shropshire is a great place for businesses to thrive.

Now organisations which feel they have a story to tell are being asked to secure their interview spots to help showcase the best Shropshire has to offer.

Some of the first guests to appear on the podcast include technology entrepreneur Tim Luft, coding specialist Manny Athwal and Shropshire Chamber CEO Richard Sheehan.

Managing director Nathan Rous said: "We've all become a little bit tired of people thinking that Shropshire is a place where you come to retire, or take your foot off the gas, when the opposite is true.

“We’re proud of being a Shropshire firm, and while our clients are all across the UK, US and Europe the reality is that we have a county packed with talent - it's bursting with entrepreneurs, brilliant businesses and extraordinary individuals who are at the top of their game.

“That's why we called the podcast 'The Graveyard Shift', because we wanted people to shift away from using the term that Shropshire is the graveyard of ambition. It isn't - it's where people make things happen and our job is to shine a light on that."

Alongside weekly extensive features, the podcast will also give small businesses a slot, free of charge, to plug their services.

"Small business owners have it tough, particularly at the moment, yet they're the lifeblood of our economy,” Nathan said. "We've always wanted to give them a helping hand and our Shropshire Shorts podcast, where they have five minutes to shout about their business, is the perfect platform.

"We're asking people to book a call with our team through the Shropshire PR website and once selected they can scream it from the rooftops.

“All we're asking them to do is pay it forward - for them to mention a Shropshire business that has impressed them and we'll invite them to feature on a future podcast too."

Nathan said he would donate 100% of any revenues generated by the podcast to Shropshire charities.

"Podcasts are enjoying a welcome resurgence and if we can monetise this content with sponsors and advertisers then we'll simply donate this amount to a brilliant county charity. That's another way we can pay it forward," he added.