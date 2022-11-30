Aldi trials removal of coloured milk caps in Shropshire

The trial was introduced earlier this month in Aldi's Ludlow store

The supermarket is scrapping the green bottle tops on its British Semi Skimmed Standard Milk products in favour of clear caps, which are easier to recycle.

The trial, which is in partnership with milk supplier Müller, was introduced earlier this month in its Ludlow store.

If successful and rolled out to all Müller-supplied stores, an additional 60 tonnes per year of recycled High-Density Polythene (rHDPE) could be turned back into food grade packaging, as the milk bottle tops will be reused to create new milk bottles.

Richard Gorman, plastics and packaging director at Aldi, said: “We know it’s becoming increasingly important to our customers that their everyday products are environmentally-friendly, and we are constantly reviewing ways to become a more sustainable supermarket.

“By trialling clear milk caps we are making our milk bottles easier to recycle, so they can be turned back into new packaging.”

This move is the latest in Aldi’s efforts to increase the amount of recycled materials in its products.