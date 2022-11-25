The Entertainer

Paul Watt, store manager at The Entertainer Telford, has worked in toy retail for more than 20 years and said Christmas is his favourite time of the year.

Making his predictions for toy sales, he said: "Board games are always a big hit with families in the lead up to Christmas, especially ones like Sink N’ Sand and classics such as Monopoly and Guess Who.

"Additionally, Squishmallows are continuing to be a big success, especially as brand-new Disney lines are announced.

"What’s more, we’re also a go-to destination for Hot Wheels and we have many keen collectors that regularly pop and visit us so we’re sure they will continue to be popular over the festive period."

Squishmallows are set to be popular

Mr Watt added: "Christmas is definitely my favourite time to work in a toyshop.

"Not only do I get to welcome new people to my team, but together we make children’s dreams come true.

"Although it’s a very busy time for us, we work closely as a team to make sure every customer’s visit is special and we always look forward to hearing little ones Christmas wish lists."

Despite the cost of living crisis, Mr Watt said the store hopes to be able to support families.

"We want Christmas to be enjoyed by everyone, so we continually try to offer the best value products for our customers," he said.