New garage opens after £200,000 investment in Bridgnorth

From left Martyn Burman, Jason Jones, Peter Dignam, Ashley Butler, Ryan Hill and John Reynolds are looking forward to a bright future at ETB Bridgnorth

ETB Autocentres has taken over a popular Bridgnorth garage – just weeks after opening a depot in Ludlow.

The company has purchased the former Express Fit Autocentres depot in Hospital Street, and has completed an eye-catching exterior and interior refurbishment.

In addition, new diagnostic equipment has been installed, including new MOT bay, wheel balancing and tyre machinery, with a total investment approaching £200,000.

The centre’s stock of premium tyres has also been expanded significantly to include Bridgestone’s premium line-up of award-winning tyres, in addition to a wide range of Firestone products.

Centre manager Jason Jones and his team will all remain in their roles following the ETB takeover and he said the takeover had given everyone a boost.

He said: “We’ve been made to feel really valued by ETB every step of the way, and the service we are now able to offer Bridgnorth motorists is even more comprehensive than before.

“The investment in new equipment, coupled with the signage, has put a spring in our steps and we have already received a lot of positive feedback from our customers since the takeover was completed.”

ETB is a rapidly expanding network of automotive centres based predominantly in the Midlands, Wales and the South West. It will continue to grow, with other successful garages earmarked to join the network in the coming weeks and months.

ETB’s retail director Paul Nunn said: “The centre is one of the most prominent in the town and so many Bridgnorth motorists know of it well, situated on one of the main gateways in and out of Old Town.