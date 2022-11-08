Experience day company celebrates six months of showing off best of Shropshire

Managing Director Matt Jones and Partnerships Manager Abi Sadler celebrate six months of success.

WonderDays offers hundreds of different experiences across the UK and has more than doubled activities on offer in Shropshire since its launch in May.

From hot air balloon rides to afternoon tea, and Shrewsbury Prison experiences to meet the meerkats at Hoo Farm, the Telford-based company continues to expand its offering both in the county and across the rest of the country.

WonderDays founder Matt Jones launched the company with almost a decade of experience running another experience provider.

“The core ethos of WonderDays is to make buying an experience day gift simpler at all levels, from the purchaser to the supplier providing the activity,” he said.

“Having run an activity provider that ran experiences sold by the other big experience companies, we knew all the ways we could make it better for both the supplier and the customers buying.

“Just some of the ways WonderDays is different include fully customisable experiences, where you choose your options and how many it's for within a single product, and if buyers change their mind, they can swap their vouchers in just three clicks with the industry’s only online, fully automatic exchange process.”

The latest Shropshire experience gifts added to WonderDays include an exclusive private glamping site with hot tub for 12 people, afternoon tea at The Buckatree Hotel and a night behind bars at Shrewsbury Prison.

“We offer hundreds of experience days across the UK but our heart is very much here in Shropshire,” added Mr Jones. “This is where our other company, which offers nationwide flying experiences, has been based for almost 30 years and where WonderDays will stay.”