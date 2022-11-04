Town's Business Improvement District secures second term

Oswestry BID has been responsible for a number of initiatives, including the creation of a video to promote the town.

Oswestry's Business Improvement District (BID) had needed a positive result in a ballot of businesses to secure a second term.

In total 60 per cent of the 151 votes were in favour of the second term.

Full approval also relies on a second measure – that the aggregate rateable value of those supporting the proposals is more than oppose them.

The second measure was passed by a vote of 62 per cent.

The fresh term will run from April 1 2023 to 2038.

Oswestry's BID chair, Ian Follington, said there was pride in the work the organisation had achieved in in its first term, and excitement at the future.

He said: “The BID team, the board and I are all naturally delighted with the positive ballot result and wish to thank our levy payers for their vote of confidence in Oswestry BID.

“We are all proud of what Oswestry BID has been able to achieve over the past four and a half years and would like to thank our partners and everybody who has been part of that achievement for their hard work and dedication.

"I would particularly like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the BID Team and the strong support we have received from both Shropshire Council and Oswestry Town Council.

“The focus will now be to deliver the second term business plan over the next five years, building on the positive achievements and strong relationships already formed.

“Finally, I would like to wish all of our levy payers all the best and every success in these troubled economic times and please be assured of our continued best efforts on your behalf for the next five years.”

The independent vote was overseen by Civica and came after members voted between October 6 and November 3.

Ahead of the vote the BID has outlined some of its plans for a second term, including providing an HGV lay over for drivers.

There are also initiatives looking ahead to work with police, partners and stakeholders to reduce criminal and antisocial behaviour in the BID area, to build up public transport options for the town and to look at street cleaning.

Other plans includes better training for BID members, business mentoring and helping members with gaining grants.