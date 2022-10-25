Marches LEP to host Access to Finance breakfast in Telford

Paul Kalinauckas, the LEP’s access to finance champion

The networking breakfast – to be held in Telford on December 1 – will introduce business intermediaries to the many strands of funding support available to small and medium businesses in the Marches area.

The event will be held at Telford College from 7.30am until 9.30am – and will also include the launch of the LEP’s new Marches Energy Grant, a £1.575 million funding pot to help companies use energy more efficiently and cut carbon emissions and waste.

Paul Kalinauckas, the LEP’s access to finance champion, said: “This meeting is aimed at intermediaries and finance brokers who work with businesses in the Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin area.

“Businesses are facing unprecedented pressures at the moment, including rising interest rates, huge energy bills and increased red tape for importers and exporters.

“We want to show businesses and their intermediaries that there is help available, as well as help them to access that help. It is vital in these very challenging times that businesses can access the funding they need to grow and innovate.”

Paul said that the LEP’s business support arm, the Marches Growth Hub, already played a key role in helping business get the support it needed, and the LEP was working closely with the British Business Bank to ensure other finance was also available.

The event would look not just at grants but the wide range of alternative loan and equity funds available as well, if your bank cannot help.

And Paul added that the launch of the Marches Energy Grant would offer real help to SMEs struggling in the face of the energy crisis.

“The Marches Energy Grant can directly help companies cut their energy costs and invest in energy-efficient technology which also reduces their carbon footprint and saves waste. We’ll be revealing how companies can apply for the grant and want to support as many of them as possible.”

Paul will welcome guests to the event and other speakers will include Marches LEP chief executive Rachel Laver, fund managers from the British Business Bank’s Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) and finance brokers.