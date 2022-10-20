Business leaders call for 'speedy resolution' following PM resignation

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said ongoing issues with recruitment and energy prices all need to be addressed.

"Businesses were only too aware that pantomime season was around the corner, but it appears to have come early," he said.

"We need a speedy resolution as businesses and consumers are badly impacted by uncertainty.

"Clear issues need to be addressed such as the energy crisis and cost-of-living crisis which have not gone away. Whoever ends up leading the new regime need to address that situation.

"There is also the ongoing challenge of recruitment and the new regime needs to look carefully at the sectors where we have loads of businesses crying out for labour.

"Overall, we need stability and businesses need to be able to regain confidence in the leaders of this country."

Confederation of British Industry director general, Tony Danker, added: “The politics of recent weeks have undermined the confidence of people, businesses, markets and global investors in Britain. That must now come to an end if we are to avoid yet more harm to households and firms.

"Stability is key. The next Prime Minister will need to act to restore confidence from day one.