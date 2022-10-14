Notification Settings

Networking event for Hope House

By Sue Austin

A business networking event will be held in Telford next month to raise funds for children's hospice, Hope House.

Hope House Hospice

The afternoon tea will be held at the Hadley Park Hotel on November 8 from midday until 4pm.

The ticket cost of £27.50 includes an opportunity to hear Michelle Lowbridge, the author of Wealthology and an energy therapist.

One of organisers, Arbonne independent consultant, Denise McGowan, said: "There will be chatter, opportunities to promote your business among raffles and fun."

"The proceeds from the event will be donated to local children's hospice, Hope House which supports over 750 and families with respite and bereavement support.

"They need to raise £7.5 million each year and without the support of local community they wouldn't be able to continue this vital support so it is important local businesses can help in any way they can and that is why I have chosen to raise money.

"I have clients and friends who as families have benefitted from their provision."

Tickets are available from eventbrite.co.uk/e/networking-afternoon-tea-tickets.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

