Ladder for Shropshire: Apprentice urges others to follow her career path

DMOS apprentice Mollie Davies

Mollie Davies, who has been completing an apprenticeship with Shrewsbury-based recruitment firm DMOS, said apprenticeships are an "excellent way to earn and learn".

Mollie, who has also praised the training support she has received, has now been offered a full-time role with the company.

“I am grateful for the help, guidance and support provided by my tutor, who has been invaluable to my learning needs. I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone. It’s an excellent way to earn and learn. I have gained so much through the dual aspect of business and learning skills combined," she said.

DMOS incorporates three recruitment businesses which are all dedicated to matching the perfect people to the right jobs.

It is a big advocate for apprenticeships and has offered opportunities for many years. It said apprenticeships are a fantastic way of being able to create opportunities for young people and being able support and nurture the apprentice on their career ladder.

The firm is also seeking a new apprentice to join its recently recruited business administration apprentice, Ethan Bevan, as well as existing apprentice Mollie, who is due to complete her apprenticeship shortly.

Stuart Danks, managing director, said: “We're so pleased that Mollie is coming to the end of her apprenticeship with us, we are extremely happy to offer her a role as our DMOS People office administrator.

"In the last 18 months, Mollie has picked up lots of new skills, working across payroll, compliance, and most recently in resourcing.

"Her new role will be instrumental in the running of our head office, working across customer services and admin. A huge congratulations Mollie for all your hard work over the last 18 months, you've become an asset to the DMOS People team. We look forward to seeing you grow into your new role.”