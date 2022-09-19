Shropshire flower businesses are booming as county mourns for Queen

Florist Karen Turnock says sales have spiked

The monarch's death on Thursday has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes - including floral - both nationally and within the county.

With the funeral being held on Monday and it being declared a Bank Holiday, thousands of people are travelling down to London to pay their respects - towns across Shropshire are also opening areas where people can sign books of condolence and lay flowers or wreaths.

Karen Turnock, at Gingerlillys Florist in Bridgnorth, is very busy at the moment and has reported a definite up turn in orders on flowers for individuals and she has also had orders from a number of businesses and community groups.

She said: "I know Bridgnorth Town Council has opened up the Castle grounds for floral tributes so a lot of people will want to put flowers there and quite a few people have come in saying that.

"There are also groups and businesses from the town who want to do their own tributes so we can custom make wreaths and floral tributes around that.

"One thing I would like to emphasise, as has been done down in London, if people could take any plastic off before laying the flowers that would be good because it is environmentally friendly."

In Bridgnorth, books of condolence are available at College House, St Leonards Close, St Marys Church, East Castle Street, Bridgnorth Library, Listley Street and The Parlors Hall Hotel, Mill Street.