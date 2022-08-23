Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford's Aga workers celebrate centenary

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished: Comments

Hundreds of staff at the Aga factory in Telford gathered to celebrated the 100th anniversary of the invention of the Aga cooker.

Aga workers celebrate the centenary
Aga workers celebrate the centenary

After a celebration lunch and the cutting of a specially made celebration cake in Ketley, each member of staff was presented with a commemorative cast-iron Aga trivet.

The Aga cooker – which was invented in 1922 by the blind Nobel Prize-winning Swedish physicist, Dr Gustaf Dalén – has been manufactured at the Shropshire site since 1947.

Geoff Killer, managing director at AGA Rangemaster, said: “It’s a real privilege to work for such an iconic brand and to be responsible for making something so loved.

“I can’t think of any other household item that provokes as much affection as the Aga cooker and it’s amazing to think of the place it has held in the hearts of so many for a whole century.”

Back in 1922, Dr Dalén would certainly not have been able to believe the technical advancements the Aga cooker has seen over the past few decades.

The team at Aga has worked hard to keep the cooker as relevant for today as it was innovative at the time of its invention. Today, Aga cookers boast built-in flexibility, meaning ovens and hotplates can be turned on when needed and off when not.

Many new models also feature state-of-the-art induction hobs alongside the traditional Aga hotplates. There are models with a built-in grill, and new launches include an outdoor collection.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News