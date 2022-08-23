Telford's Aga workers celebrate centenary

Aga workers celebrate the centenary

After a celebration lunch and the cutting of a specially made celebration cake in Ketley, each member of staff was presented with a commemorative cast-iron Aga trivet.

The Aga cooker – which was invented in 1922 by the blind Nobel Prize-winning Swedish physicist, Dr Gustaf Dalén – has been manufactured at the Shropshire site since 1947.

Geoff Killer, managing director at AGA Rangemaster, said: “It’s a real privilege to work for such an iconic brand and to be responsible for making something so loved.

“I can’t think of any other household item that provokes as much affection as the Aga cooker and it’s amazing to think of the place it has held in the hearts of so many for a whole century.”

Back in 1922, Dr Dalén would certainly not have been able to believe the technical advancements the Aga cooker has seen over the past few decades.

The team at Aga has worked hard to keep the cooker as relevant for today as it was innovative at the time of its invention. Today, Aga cookers boast built-in flexibility, meaning ovens and hotplates can be turned on when needed and off when not.