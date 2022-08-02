Shrewsbury entrepreneur recognised in UK Business Awards

Entrepreneur Theo Millward

The judges were impressed not just with the growth of Swimtime, one of the UK’s largest Swim Schools but more recently Theo’s launch of the fast-growing technology business FranScape, which supplies technology to the wider Franchise industry.

The judges said: “We could tell you are really passionate in what you do and have a brilliant future waiting for you that is well deserved. Your hard work and determination are paying off. Congratulations.”

During the judging process, Shrewsbury-based Theo paid tribute to him team.

He said: “A category of this nature always feel slightly odd as any successful entrepreneur will tell you, it is a great team of people that are behind the results. This award to me, not only recognises what my whole team have achieved, but the opportunities that exist for the next generation of entrepreneurs in Shropshire.”

FranScape which was started during the pandemic has seen phenomenal success, with hundreds of clients across the UK and interest from the US, Australia and Europe. The team of 15 are based in Coleham on the banks of the River Severn.

Whilst software companies are typically associated with major cities, the FranScape team has been built from local residents with several team members, coming from a non-technical background.